Which teams have attempted the most and fewest shots in the Scottish Premiership - ranked in order

If you don't shoot, you can't score. It's a football proverb that's been around for decades - and with good reason. The best teams tend to attempt more shots. But this isn't always the case as this year's current table will testify.

Sure, we've got a couple of familiar names at the top - and a few more familiar at the bottom - but as one half of the Edinburgh divide will testify to, being in the top half for shots attempted doesn't mean you won't be propping up the actual league table.

503 attempts on goal

1. Celtic

480 attempts on goal

2. Rangers

316 attempts on goal

3. Motherwell

311 attempts on goal

4. Hearts

