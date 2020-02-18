Which teams have attempted the most and fewest shots in the Scottish Premiership - ranked in order

Sure, we've got a couple of familiar names at the top - and a few more familiar at the bottom - but as one half of the Edinburgh divide will testify to, being in the top half for shots attempted doesn't mean you won't be propping up the actual league table.

1. Celtic 503 attempts on goal

2. Rangers 480 attempts on goal

3. Motherwell 316 attempts on goal

4. Hearts 311 attempts on goal

