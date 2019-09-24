Which Celtic fringe players could feature against Partick Thistle in Betfred Cup clash? Celtic training at Lennoxtown Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Neil Lennon has suggested that he could shuffle his Celtic pack ahead of the Betfred Cup clash with Partick Thistle. Here's who could feature for the Hoops tomorrow night... The summer signing from Rosenborg was training with the first team at Lennoxtown today - but it would be surprising to see him handed a start. The midfielder hasn't kicked a ball in nearly 12 months since suffering a cruciate ligament injury but was training with the first team. Could be cover for the injured Nir Bitton Winger hasn't featured since a 10-minute sub appearance against Motherwell in August. Seemed to be out of favour under Lennon but could he be involved tomorrow? On-loan winger has had fleeting involvement so far but could be handed a greater role against the Jags Deadline day signing is yet to make his debut but could feature against Partick Thistle Neil Lennon has already confirmed the veteran former Scotland 'keeper will start against Ian McCall's side Former Manchester City kid was training with the first team and appeared to be getting shown the ropes by captain Scott Brown - not unthinkable that he could feature against the Jags The centre-back hasn't featured for Celtic since... *checks notes* February but was pictured training with the first team squad ahead of the Partick clash. Could the ex-Dundee man be set for a return? Featured as a sub in Betfred Cup win over Dunfermline but has fallen out of favour in league games. Could get gametime against the Jags from the start or as a sub Who has been the Scottish Premiership's 'dirtiest' team since the start of the SPFL? - Here’s where all 16 clubs rank in the fair play table 18 former Scottish football stars who remain free agents as October approaches 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.