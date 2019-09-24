Which Celtic fringe players could feature against Partick Thistle in Betfred Cup clash?

Have your say

Neil Lennon has suggested that he could shuffle his Celtic pack ahead of the Betfred Cup clash with Partick Thistle.

Here's who could feature for the Hoops tomorrow night...

The summer signing from Rosenborg was training with the first team at Lennoxtown today - but it would be surprising to see him handed a start.

The midfielder hasn't kicked a ball in nearly 12 months since suffering a cruciate ligament injury but was training with the first team. Could be cover for the injured Nir Bitton

Winger hasn't featured since a 10-minute sub appearance against Motherwell in August. Seemed to be out of favour under Lennon but could he be involved tomorrow?

On-loan winger has had fleeting involvement so far but could be handed a greater role against the Jags

Deadline day signing is yet to make his debut but could feature against Partick Thistle

Neil Lennon has already confirmed the veteran former Scotland 'keeper will start against Ian McCall's side

Former Manchester City kid was training with the first team and appeared to be getting shown the ropes by captain Scott Brown - not unthinkable that he could feature against the Jags

The centre-back hasn't featured for Celtic since... *checks notes* February but was pictured training with the first team squad ahead of the Partick clash. Could the ex-Dundee man be set for a return?