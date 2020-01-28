Where every Scottish Premiership club needs to strengthen in the final days of the transfer window

With just over three days left until the end of the January window, we look at where every Ladbrokes Premiership side could still look to improve their squads

READ MORE - Scottish Football RECAP: Celtic announce signing, Hibs linked with international midfielder, battle for £13m defender to make Parkhead return, Old Firm among favourites for 145-goal striker, Rangers flop nears exit

Aberdeen

Jordan Jones, left, is reportedly heading out of Ibrox as Steven Gerrard targets a new signing before the end of the window. Picture: SNS

Aberdeen could really use a proper No.10 to play behind Sam Cosgrove. Lewis Ferguson, who has been fulfilling that role recently, is an excellent young player, but does his better work further back, where his tenacity is much more valuable.

They may have already signed the player they're looking for in Matty Kennedy, who has excelled in the central attacking midfield role for St Johnstone previously. However, the early indications are that he'll be used on the wing by Derek McInnes.

Celtic

What do you get the man who has everything? Neil Lennon has already brought in striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro this window for a reported combined cost of over £5 million, though their respective youth and pedigree would suggest these are moves more for the future than the present, even if Klimala and Soro have been handed the No.11 and No.12 shirts respectively.

Celtic are reportedly still in the market for a winger. With James Forrest in a bit of a slump by his usual high standards and the injury concerns regarding Mohamed Elyounoussi, it does make sense. There are a plethora of options in reserve, but none of them are on the level of the aforementioned attackers.

Hamilton Academical

Accies have kept themselves in the top division most years thanks in no small part to the efforts of a talismanic central attacking midfielder. First it was Tony Andreu, then Ali Crawford, then Greg Docherty, then David Templeton. They haven't really had anyone on that level in the past 18 months and they could desperately do with one this season as they sit just one point off the bottom.

If not, they could use a deputy right-back for Aaron McGowan, who can often pick up injuries.

Hearts

Manager Daniel Stendel has already stated that he's in the market for another striker, which is curious with Liam Boyce already joining Steven Naismith, Conor Washington, Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean in a bloated Tynecastle striking corps.

The squad could certainly do with work in other areas. They're short at winger, lack depth at centre-back and, unless Peter Haring returns from the injury that's plagued him for 15 months, a little light in the centre of the park. Joel Pereira's position as No.1 goalkeeper isn't set in stone either.

Hibs

Jack Ross has admitted he's in the market for a striker, while St Mirren's Paul McGinn is the subject of serious interest from Easter Road as they look to add another right-back following the season-ending injury to Jason Naismith.

Both areas are pressing concerns. Behind Florian Kamberi and Christian Doidge there is no natural forward in reserve, with winger Martin Boyle asked to fill in on occasion. David Gray's fitness troubles and Tom James' uninspiring performances at right-back have added further concerns to a defensive unit that's looked shaky all season.

Another centre-back wouldn't be out of the question, either.

Kilmarnock

Killie have brought in Harry Bunn, Nicke Kabamba and recalled Greg Kiltie from his loan at Dunfermline, but their attack could still use some work.

One type of player they've badly missed this season is a No.10 or attack-minded No.8. If you think back to Steve Clarke's Killie team, they were at their best with either Greg Stewart or Youssouf Mulumbu supporting the forward from a central position. If they can add somebody like that before the end of the window then the relegation-battle fears that have arisen in recent weeks should soon dissipate.

Livingston

A striker who's a physical presence to fill the gap left by Lyndon Dykes when the Australian is unavailable should be top of the West Lothian side's list. Lee Miller leaving to manage Falkirk and Dolly Menga going on loan has left them with nobody as a natural in the position, with midfielder Scott Robinson the typical choice as deputy.

Motherwell

The recent injury to Christopher Long has left Motherwell a little short up front after deciding against trying to extend Devante Cole's loan deal until the end of the season. James Scott has filled in over the past two games but seems more at home on the wing, while Christy Manzinga has yet to show enough to be considered a first-team regular in the Scottish top flight.

All in all, a striker should be top of the list for Stephen Robinson before the window closes.

Rangers

Steven Gerrard seems to have woken up to the fact that his large squad has too many average wingers, as it emerged today that Brandon Barker and Jordan Jones could be moved on in this window. Sheyi Ojo should count himself lucky he's not also being pushed out of the door.

If they can manage to move on some of the aforementioned squad players and bring in someone of real quality to play on the other side of Ryan Kent, then it should reinvigorate their title bid after the setback at Tynecastle last weekend.

Otherwise, a right-back fit for purpose as James Tavernier's understudy would be helpful too.

Ross County

Having addressed their defensive issues with the signing of Coll Donaldson from rivals Inverness CT, County could do with some help further forward.

With Michael Gardyne and Ross Stewart injured, and Josh Mullin finding some form on the right, a left-midfielder would help their battle against relegation. They could do with a pacey winger not to dissimilar to Simon Power - signed from Norwich City in the summer - but someone who is good enough to actually play.

St Johnstone

Saints could do with strengthening a few areas of their team, which is why Tommy Wright is so frustrated that they've been unable to sign anyone except Jamie McCart to this point. The 22-year-old will probably go right into his starting XI, but it's not the experienced centre-back the defensive unit has been crying out for all season.

If that's going to be it as far as centre-backs are concerned (it really shouldn't be) then there are plenty of other areas worthy of attention, such as right-back, left-back, muscle in midfield and a goalscorer up front.

St Mirren

Another team who could really use a central midfielder to bridge the gap between the engine room and attack. Sam Foley and Ryan Flynn have been a pair of bright spots for the Buddies at the base of the midfield, while Jonathan Obika has emerged as a useful target-man after a slow start. However, the signing of Tony Andreu hasn't worked out as they would have liked and St Mirren are crying out for greater output from the players tasked with supporting the strikers.