When is the Scottish Cup draw? Fifth round details, date and time, how to watch

Details of the draw for the Scottish Cup fifth round have been announced.

The Scottish Cup fifth round draw will take place at Hampden Park on Sunday evening. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sixteen fourth round ties are scheduled to take place across Saturday, Sunday and Monday with four televised games, including the Edinburgh derby and holders Rangers trip to McDiarmid Park to face St Johnstone.

The draw for the fifth round will not take place after any of the television games, instead be held at Hampden Park on Sunday, January 22 at 6pm, 24 hours before Aberdeen travel to Darvel in the final game of the round. Conducting the draw will be former Scotland midfielder and Hibs manager Shaun Maloney alongside Gordon Duncan. It can be watched live on the Scottish FA’s social media channels.

As reported by The Scotsman, there will only be VAR in operation at three ties this weekend – Celtic v Greenock Morton, St Johnstone v Rangers and Hibs v Hearts.