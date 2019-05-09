‘Whatever I get, I’ll be happy’ - Timothy Weah opens up over Celtic v USA dilemma

Timothy Weah has spoken about the potential dilemma he faces with the William Hill Scottish Cup final clashing with the Under-20 World Cup.

The USA’s opening game of the campaign is scheduled for the day before the Hampden showpiece, but Weah - who has scored four goals in 17 appearances for the Hoops - has hinted that he would favour the chance to play for Celtic at the national stadium.

Timothy Weah has spoken about his club v country dilemma. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to the Celtic View, the 19-year-old said: “Hopefully in training I can show [Neil Lennon] that I can start in the remaining games.

“We have Rangers, and two games against Hearts. They’re all huge games and I want to be a part of them, hopefully get some goals and a first against Rangers.

“Whatever I get, I’ll be happy. The boys have been amazing, we’ve done well so far and we’re focused on finishing the season strong.”

Celtic now face a wait to see if the eight-cap international is named in the USA squad for the Under-20 tournament. There is a chance Weah could be left out of the underage squad and instead named in the USA’s squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts on June 19 - and would mean no club vs country dilemma.