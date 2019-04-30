What time is Celtic legend Billy McNeill’s funeral and where is it being held?

The details of Celtic’s legendary captain Billy McNeill have been confirmed.

McNeill’s funeral will be held in Glasgow on Friday May 3, with a church mass for the European Cup-winning skipper starting at 11.30am at St Aloysius Church in Rose Street, in the city’s Garnethill area.

European Cup-winning captain Billy McNeill, honoured with a statue at Celtic Park, passed away earlier this month aged 79. Picture: SNS Group

Following the service, the funeral cortege will proceed to Celtic Park where thousands of fans are expected to gather around 1.30pm to pay their last respects to “Cesar”.

After leaving the stadium, it will head towards Polmadie Road via the Shawfield Bridge and on to a private, family-only interment.

In recent years, Hoops supporters have congregated at the stadium to pay tribute to fallen Celtic heroes such as Tommy Gemmell, Jimmy Johnstone and Tommy Burns.

A source told The Sun: “It will be a fitting tribute for Billy but obviously a sad occasion. I’m sure thousands of fans will turn out to say goodbye to someone who was loved by all.

“Billy will get the send-off he deserves. He will never be forgotten.”

McNeill died on April 22 at the age of 79, surrounded by his family.