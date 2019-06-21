'What is going on?' - Fresh twist as David Turnbull to Celtic is back on after u-turn

David Turnbull could yet end up at Celtic.

It isn't yet July but Scottish football has already had its first transfer saga, prompting fans to query 'what is going on?'

The will-he-won't-he transfer of David Turnbull from Motherwell to Celtic appears to be back on for the third time.

It appeared as if the Scottish champions had pulled the plug on their £3million offer for the 19-year-old.

Interest arrived from Premier League side Norwich City who matched Celtic's bid.

Yet, despite being impressed by what the Canaries had on offer in terms of finance the teenager feels that Celtic Park would be the best destination for his development, report the Daily Record.

So much so that the player's agent Liam O’Donnell has re-opened talks with Parkhead chief Peter Lawwell.

Celtic were the first team to have a bid accepted by Motherwell last week but they released a tweet on Friday after they failed to reach agreement with Turnbull telling fans that they had made a "magnificent offer".

It read: "#CelticFC was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC for David Turnbull and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.

"Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent. #CelticFC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on."

Come Tuesday it appeared they had moved on with the club's assistant manager admitting they have other targets.

That was until the latest twist in a bamboozling affair which will eventually see Motherwell receive their highest ever fee for a player and the buying club recruit one of the brightest and promising talents Scottish football has produced in recent years.