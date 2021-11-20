What channel is the Celtic game on? St Johnstone semi-final info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hampden hosts the first big domestic date of the season and the National Stadium will be packed again – twice over – less than a week after Scotland celebrated a win over Denmark.

Rangers and Hibs contest the second semi-final but here is all you need to know about Saturday’s encounter.

Match details

St Johnstone's Jason Kerr lifts the Scottish League Cup, then known as the Betfred Cup, on February 28, 2021.

Who: Celtic v St Johnstone

What: Premier Sports Cup semi-final

Where: National Stadium, Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: 5.15pm, Saturday, November 20, 2021

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 (Sky ch.412, Virgin 551). That means the game is also available to stream online via the Premier Sports Player app.

Coverage begins at 4.30pm but the each team’s winning quarter final ties will also be shown throughout the afternoon.

BBC Sportscene will show highlights of the three Premiership games also taking place in the afternoon at midnight on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer.

Why does it matter?

St Johnstone are defending their trophy after winning the then Betfred Cup last season. They later added the Scottish Cup in an unprecedented Perth double.

Celtic went without a trophy last season after a dominant spell where they won each of the last 12 domestic tournaments entered. It will be Ange Postecoglou’s first game at Hampden.

What were the scores when they played before?

Celtic have played the Saints once this season, and won 2-0 in the SPFL Premiership with goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Josip Juranovic’s penalty.

The Perth side have not beaten Celtic since 2016 and the pair last met in this competition three years ago when Celtic again won, en route to lifting the trophy.

Anything else?

The winners will face either Rangers or Hibs in the final next month.

Penalties and extra-time will be used, if required.

Odds

Result: Celtic 2/5 (Bet365) Draw 17/4 (MansionBet) St Johnstone 15/2 (BoyleSports)

Correct Score: Celtic 1-0 6/1 (Bet365, McBookie, Boylesports)Celtic 2-0 11/2 (Bet365, skybet, Boylesports) Celtic 2-1 8/1 (Bet365) St Johnstone 2-1 25/1 (PaddyPower) Draw 1-1 37/4 (MansionBet)