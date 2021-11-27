What channel is the Celtic game on? Is it on TV? Details on how to watch Aberdeen match

Celtic return to cinch Premiership duty on Sunday when they welcome Aberdeen to Celtic Park.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 9:10 pm
Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Parkhead on Sunday.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

After losing 3-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night and exiting the Europa League, Celtic now must focus their attention on trying to close a four-point gap on league leaders Rangers.

They take on Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen team, who are in the bottom half of the table.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown returns to the stadium for the first time since leaving the club in the summer and it is sure to an emotional day, with the life and career of Bertie Auld to be celebrated too.

When is the Celtic v Aberdeen match?

It is on Sunday, November 28 with a 3pm kick-off.

Is it on TV?

No. The match is not being broadcast live.

How can I watch it?

Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland will be able to stream live video. Those in the UK can listen to audio, either via the club or Radio Scotland.

Scott BrownPremiershipEuropa LeagueRangers