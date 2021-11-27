What channel is the Celtic game on? Is it on TV? Details on how to watch Aberdeen match

Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Parkhead on Sunday.

After losing 3-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night and exiting the Europa League, Celtic now must focus their attention on trying to close a four-point gap on league leaders Rangers.

They take on Stephen Glass’ Aberdeen team, who are in the bottom half of the table.

Former Celtic captain Scott Brown returns to the stadium for the first time since leaving the club in the summer and it is sure to an emotional day, with the life and career of Bertie Auld to be celebrated too.

When is the Celtic v Aberdeen match?

It is on Sunday, November 28 with a 3pm kick-off.

Is it on TV?

No. The match is not being broadcast live.

How can I watch it?