What channel is the Celtic game on? Bayer Leverkusen info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Celtic's Anthony Ralston tackles Bayer Leverkusen's Paulinho (right) is tackled by Anthony Ralston in the sides' last meeting, the 4-0 win for the Germans in September. Ange Postecoglou's men have found their best form of the season ahead of the pair locking horns again in Germany tomorrow. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s men, who ensured at least the Conference League knock-out stages in the new year with their back-to-back wins over Ferencvaros, look certain to require at least a draw to have any prospect of playing Europa League football beyond Christmas. That is the case because Betis, currently a point above Celtic on seven points, are highly unlikely to slip up against the now bottom-spot condemned pointless Hungarians when the pair meet in Seville on Thursday.

Leverkusen are the last team to beat Celtic, courtesy of their thumping 4-0 victory in Glasgow on September 30. That sobering outcome has been followed by eight wins and a draw for Postecoglou’s side. It is a run that has made Celtic the form team in Scotland as they have found their groove in the best spell since the Australian took charge of the club in the summer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their return meeting has a 5.45pm kick-off and will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 5:15pm. There are a number of ways to get BT Sport. A monthly pass is available for £25. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

A message from the Editor: