What channel is Rangers v Aberdeen on? Viaplay Cup semi-final kick-off time, TV details, referee and VAR officials

Rangers and Aberdeen go head-to-head at Hampden Park on Sunday for a place in the Viaplay Cup final.

The rivals meet at the national stadium for the first time since October 28, 2018 when a Lewis Ferguson header 11 minutes from time sealed a 1-0 win for the Dons at the same stage of the same competition.

Rangers are bidding to reach only their second League Cup final in 12 years having last won the competition in 2011, with their only appearance in the final since ending in a 1-0 defeat to Celtic on December 8, 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen last lifted the League Cup under Derek McInnes in March 2014 after defeating Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties following a goalless draw at Celtic Park. They lost both the 2018 and 2016 finals to Celtic.

Rangers and Aberdeen will contest the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The most recent meeting between Rangers and Aberdeen took place at Pittodrie before Christmas when the Ibrox side struck twice in injury-time to claim a dramatic 3-2 win in Michael Beale’s second match in charge.

Another close battle is expected at Hampden as both Beale and Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin attempt to take their respective clubs to a first cup final under their watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the sell-out clash:

Match details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who: Rangers v Aberdeen

What: Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi-final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, January 15, kick-off 3pm

Is Rangers v Aberdeen on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 – the new name for the subscription channel formerly known as Premier Sports following the recent takeover by the Scandinavian broadcaster. This can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coverage begins at 2.30pm and will run until 6pm. A repeat of the match will then be shown at 6.30pm.

Is there a live stream?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to watch the match on their laptop, tablet or phone can do so by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app.

Team news

Rangers look set to be without striker Antonio Colak after the Croatian was forced off at half-time with a calf problem in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Dundee United.

Beale’s side are also without long-term absentees Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence.

Aberdeen meanwhile reported no fresh injury concerns from the 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

Referee and VAR officials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Walsh is the match referee and will be assisted by David Roome and Calum Spence. The fourth official is Euan Anderson.

Alan Muir is in charge of VAR, assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match odds