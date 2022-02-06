What channel is Motherwell v Celtic on? Match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Ange Postecoglou’s men took their position at the summit of the league with a blistering 3-0 win over their city rivals at Parkhead on Wednesday. The game was done and dusted by half-time with all three goals coming before the interval.
It appears the momentum in the Premiership has switched to Celtic who still have key players coming back from injury and international duty.
For Motherwell, they can sense an opportunity to put pressure on Hearts in third. There is a ten-point gap between the sides with the Capital club travelling to face Rangers.
Match details
Who: Motherwell v Celtic
What: cinch Premiership
When: Sunday, February 6. Kick-off 1.30pm
Where: Fir Park, Motherwell.
Referee: John Beaton.
How to watch
The game is live on Sky Sports, the Premiership’s exclusive broadcasters in the UK. Live coverage starts at 1pm with a double bill of action, Rangers v Hearts shown afterwards.The game will be on the Main Event and Football channels.
Team news
Motherwell will have to make do without Liam Shaw who is on loan from Celtic but Graham Alexander could welcome back Barry Maguire.
Ange Postecoglou will welcome Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton back into the squad following international duty and suspension respectively. Rogic, who has been away with Australia, could find it difficult getting back in the starting XI after Matt O'Riley's impact in wins over Hearts and Rangers. Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull will likely remain out, while Yosuke Ideguchi is a doubt due to an ankle knock.
Anything else?
Motherwell are unbeaten in their last six at Fir Park, since losing 6-1 at home to Rangers. Manager Alexander is wary of Celtic’s qualities and admitted he wasn't surprised by their performance in the win over Rangers.
"Celtic have been performing like that for a good few months to be honest with their intensity, their passing and how they play," he said.
"What I see from Celtic is that they respect all the opponents. I think they go into every game to play their way, they have done that since the manager came in.”
Odds
Motherwell 10/1 Draw 17/4 Celtic 3/10 (via McBookie)