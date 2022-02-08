What channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on? Match info, kick-off time, TV and stream details

Ange Postecoglou’s side are one point clear of Rangers at the top of the table after following up last week’s dominant Old Firm victory, which saw them leapfrog their title rivals, with another clinical display in the 4-0 win at Motherwell on Sunday.

Celtic are currently the highest-scoring team in the division but are also keeping the goals out, with the clean sheet at Fir Park their third in a row as the Hoops continue to impress at both ends of the pitch.

Aberdeen will have their work cut out as they look to arrest a poor run of form that has yet to produce a single league victory in 2022.

The Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic takes place at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Saturday’s defeat at Livingston means the Dons have registered two draws and two losses since the winter break, and have slipped back into the bottom half of the table as the pressure rebuilds on manager Stephen Glass.

When and where is the match?

Aberdeen v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership will take place at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on Wednesday, February 9, kick-off 7.45pm.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic on TV?

The Pittodrie clash won’t be broadcast on live TV as it has not been selected by Sky Sports for coverage.

However, a highlights package will be shown on Sportscene, which starts at 10.35pm on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday evening.

Is Aberdeen v Celtic available on live stream or PPV?

Fans of both clubs can watch live coverage of the match through RedTV.

The PPV option for fans in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is priced at £13.99 and can be purchased through the club’s website.

Due to UEFA restrictions supporters in England will not be able to view the match.

Coverage starts from 7.15pm, hosted by Rob McLean.

Who is the match referee?

Willie Collum is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Craig Ferguson.

The fourth official is Craig Napier.

What are the match odds?

Aberdeen 11/2, Draw 3/1, Celtic 8/15 – Bet365, correct as of February 8