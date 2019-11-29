'We won’t be stopped!': Celtic fans target Europa League trophy after historic table-topping performance

Have your say

Celtic defeated Rennes 3-1 last night to top Group E and advance to the last 32 in the Europa League last night.

Neil Lennon's side are now unbeaten in five Europa League games and top the group with a game still left to play, meaning Celtic will avoid the Champions League dropouts in the next round.

Ex-St Mirren and Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan's second Celtic goal and a Ryan Christie strike catapulted the hosts into a commanding half-time lead before Mikey Johnston added to the tally with a superb one-two finish.

Adrien Hunou's glancing header provided a late consolation for the French side but that did nothing to dampen Celtic fans' spirits, with scores of fans taking to Twitter to express their delight at their team.

@Dec92316: "When was the last time 3 Scottish players scored for Celtic in a European game?"

@carol2244m: "Best team in Scotland by far."

@14__morrow: "We are Glasgow Celtic and we won’t be stopped."

@hughie3266: "Absolutely fantastic now sort things out with the GB so we can get back to being 1 big happy Celtic family."

@Andygall1: "Is this not one of Celtic's best performances in the Europa league if not the best?"

@dpdjp90: "Fantastic. Congratulations to Neil and the players. Exemplary season so far. Trophy number 1 incoming..."

@buff_egan: "Best Celtic team in Europe. Since the times of Larrson."

@hctelfih: "We’re actually winning the entire competition."

@67shadesofgreen: "Delighted for Lewis Morgan!"

@ChrisStewartCS: "Never thought I’d see the day a Celtic team could take their foot off the gas in Europe so they could stay fresh for Ross County. What a time to be alive!"

@StateAidLoon: "Delighted for Morgan, the boy put a shift in the night."