'We think he'll be fine' - Neil Lennon gives update on key Celtic man's injury

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has provided an update on the fitness of defensive duo Moritz Bauer and Christopher Jullien after the pair sustained injuries in the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Bauer, making his full debut, broke down with a little over ten minutes remaining and was replaced by Hatem Abd Elhamed, while Jullien was forced off with around six minutes remaining and made way for Tom Rogic.

Lennon doesn't have his injury concerns to seek, with Nir Bitton and Jozo Simunovic both currently sidelined.

However, he appeared to play down any fears of a serious injury for the Frenchman, adding: "Christopher felt it a little bit on his hamstring but we think he'll be fine."

Bauer could be a doubt for Wednesday night's Betfred Cup tie at home to Partick Thistle, however.

"Moritz's injury was trauma," Lennon explained after the match. "He got a bang, and twisted his ankle."

Should the on-loan Stoke City full-back miss the visit of the Jags, Elhamed is likely to deputise.