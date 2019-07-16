'We're not going to be pushed': Celtic boss Neil Lennon issues stern message to Arsenal

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has sent a stern message to Arsenal, warning the Gunners that they won't be pushovers.

Unai Emery has been in hot pursuit of Tierney this summer, submitting two bids which were subsequently rejected.

While Arsenal's latest offer was improved, it fell short of the Hoops' £25million valuation, who continue to stand firm in negotiations.

And Lennon, speaking ahead of tomorrow's second leg Champions League First Round Qualifying clash with Sarajevo, insists there is no pressure to sell on of his "assets".

"We can't do anything about what clubs do in England," he said.

"£50m for [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is a lot of money and we feel that Kieran is a far more experienced and rounded full-back at this juncture in his career.

"He's an asset for us and we do have a value for the player and we rate the player very highly.

"So disrespectful is the wrong word but we're certainly not going to be pushed over in any negotiations and we're in a very strong position with regard to a number of our assets in the team."

Arsenal are poised to make a third bid, with fresh reports this morning claiming it would be a 'take-it-or-leave-it'.

Lennon admitted can be unsettling for all those surrounding the club, however, reiterated that they will not be pushed into selling.

"It can be unsettling for the players and Kieran.

"We all know that the club's valuation of Kieran has not been met, until then we don't have much to say."

When asked if knows Arsenal will bid again, Lennon replied: "You're asking the wrong person, you need to ask Arsenal that.

"We know there has been a second bid and it has been rejected - it's as you were."