‘We done the Ronny years’ - Fans slam touts as Hearts v Celtic Scottish Cup final tickets on sale for £340

Furious fans have hit out at ticket touts after sought-after briefs for the William Hill Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic were spotted on resale websites for as much as £340.

Costing just £35 at face value, the tickets are like gold dust with just under a month until the showpiece final.

Celtic fans at Hampden. Picture: SNS Group

Hearts and Celtic were handed a 50 / 50 split of tickets, receiving just over 20,000 each. The Jambos have so far sold more than 13,000 ahead of the May 25 clash.

And Celtic supporters unable to get tickets have blasted the touts, with some branding the situation “a total joke”.

Numerous Hoops fans have missed out on tickets for the final despite being season ticket-holders - some for many years.

Celtic operated a ballot system to distribute their allocation among supporters who met a certain criteria, but many have been left without a ticket for the final and have taken to social media to air their views.

“My son and I haven’t missed a game in ten years. Guess what? Celtic killed us today when we didn’t meet the ballot. Farce of a system - hearing another guy got a ticket, this being his first season as a season ticket-holder, here for glory games only - we done the Ronny [Deila] years.”

Another added: “Maybe we should join the Green Brigade - they always seem to get tickets”.

One supporter vented their ire: “Not missed a cup game for years, didn’t get the final... just make sure you look after all the corporates and associates... disgraceful”.

Hearts fans came in for some criticism from one Hoops fan, who wrote: “Absolute joke. [I’ve] been to every game, never had a problem getting a ticket for the final but no tickets for any of us this year. Yet Hearts fans will be fine, despite not showing up to most of their games.”