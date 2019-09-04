'We are with Broony' - Celtic rallying around Scott Brown after 'ugly' abuse from Rangers fan after Old Firm game

Christopher Jullien, seen here hugging Scott Brown after victory over AIK in Stockholm, says the Celtic squad are rallying around the captain
Defender Christopher Jullien says the Celtic players have rallied round skipper Scott Brown following the "ugly" abuse he received as he left Ibrox on Sunday.

A video emerged online of the Hoops captain being asked "How's your sister?" by a Rangers fan as he made his way out of the stadium after his side's 2-0 win.

Brown's younger sister, Fiona, died in 2008 following a battle with skin cancer.

 Police Scotland say a 15-year-old male has been "charged and referred to the Early and Effective Intervention Co-ordinator" while Rangers say he has been banned for life.

Jullien has said: "I didn't see the video, but I've heard about it. I don't think it's good behaviour. It's not welcome in every stadium.

"We are with Broony. We are giving Broony all the support he needs but I don't know what else to say. It's just ugly. I don't like that."