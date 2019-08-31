WATCH: Chris Sutton discusses what Celtic need before the transfer window closes

Chris Sutton believes the Celtic board need to back manager Neil Lennon in the transfer market before the window closes on Monday.

The pundit and former Hoops striker voiced concerns about the depth of the current squad while discussing this weekend's Old Firm clash on BT Sport's Early Kick-off show.

He said: "The big thing for Neil Lennon is that the board have to back him and strengthen in the last couple of days.

"They don't have the strength-in-depth. [At] centre forward they've got one recognised centre forward; Rangers have two in Defoe and Morelos, so that tells you everything."

Sutton also discussed previous meetings between the sides, dismissing Rangers' 2-0 win over their Glasgow rivals last season as a "dead rubber."

Asked by the show's host, Robbie Savage, about the fixture, Sutton replied: ""Normally when you go into these games, you think Celtic have been the dominate team.

"You touched on the last Rangers vs Celtic game where it ended 2-0 Rangers, but it was a dead rubber so who cares?"