Video: Celtic fans celebrate title win with huddle in Glasgow city centre

Have your say

Celtic fans were rejoicing up and down the country yesterday after Neil Lennon’s men wrapped up their eighth consecutive title with a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

While supporters who had made the trip to the north east danced in delight with the players after full-time, back in Glasgow there were more public displays of celebration.

Dozens of fans in the Merchant City were caught on camera performing a mass huddle in the middle of the street.

Patrons of Connolly’s Irish Bar on Bell Street chanted “let’s all do the huddle” as more and more people joined.

The bar uploaded the video to Twitter with only 2,000 likes so far.