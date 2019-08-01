'Unfinished business' - Celtic target has say on opportunity to return to his former club

Former Celtic target Romaine Sawyers has appeared to suggest that the Hoops' pursuit was doomed from the off - because he only had eyes for one club.

The 27-year-old, who left Brentford to return to his former side, admitted he felt there was "unfinished business" at The Hawthorns.

Celtic were understood to be keen on the Nevisian international with the Bees standing firm on a £3 million fee for the player.

The Daily Record reports that the champions did submit offers for the playmaker, which were rejected.

Speaking to West Brom's website, Sawyers said: “When the opportunity came up to return, I had to take it.

“It’s massive for me to be back. There is no other team that means as much to me as West Bromwich Albion. Everyone who knows me, knows that.

“I think this is unfinished business for both me and the club.”

Neil Lennon is understood to be targeting reinforcements in midfield, and has been linked with a string of players this summer including Adam Maher, Rekeem Harper, Jose Cifuentes and Sergio Quintero.