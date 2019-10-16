UEFA make decision on stadium closure ahead of Europa League clash between Lazio and Celtic

Celtic's Europa League match against Lazio in Rome will be subject to a partial stadium closure after the Italian club were charged with racist behaviour by UEFA.





The charge followed Lazio's 2-1 Europa League victory over French club Rennes on October 3 at Stadio Olimpico.



Scottish champions Celtic host Lazio on October 24 and then head to the Italian capital for the return Group E match on November 7, when the partial closure will be enforced.



In a statement, UEFA announced that Lazio will be required to display a banner containing the wording '#EqualGame' and the UEFA logo in the closed section of the stadium.



Lazio have been fined €20,000 (around £17,300).



UEFA has also ordered the Italian club to play one additional European competition match behind closed doors, with that sanction suspended for one year.