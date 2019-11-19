Two clubs chasing discount move for Celtic ace as ex-Parkhead star's son set for international debut J Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Falkirk. Stoke City and Swansea City are interested in signing Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun) Rocco Vata, son of ex-Celtic ace Rudi, is set to make his international debut for the Republic of Ireland at youth level. The 14-year-old is in the Parkhead club's academy and also qualifies to play for Scotland. (Scottish Sun) Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has conceded that there is a "strong possibility" that first team coach John Potter will follow Jack Ross to Hibs. (Evening News) Peter Grant and Michael Stewart got into a heated argument on BBC's Sportsound programme, where the former called the ex-Hearts midfielder "a liar" for reporting a story about Scotland management criticised Leigh Griffiths. (Daily Record) Alan Irvine is the latest coach to be interviewed for a role at Hearts. It is suggested forward Steven Naismith recommended him to the club. (Evening News) Jack Ross is delighted to be back in football barely six weeks after being sacked by Sunderland, claiming he and Hibs are right for each other. (Evening News) Steven Naismith is poised to lead the line for Scotland again tonight, with managerSteve Clarke revealing he has reached an agreement with Hearts interim head coach Austin MacPhee over the 33-year-old strikers involvement. (The Scotsman) Lee Miller and David McCracken are poised to return to Falkirk and lead the Bairns into this weeks William Hill Scottish Cup match with Linlithgow Rose. (The Scotsman) Everton urged to sign '£20m' Morelos, Celtic striker 'too expensive' for Euro giants, Rangers tipped to get 'new player', Parkhead forwards contacts Hibs boss - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.