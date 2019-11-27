Transfer tug-of-war for Celtic ace, Dave King makes bold Celtic and Rangers claim, Hibs cup hero in shock exit, fans slam Celtic - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Clubs line up for Celtic star

Could a Celtic player be on the move in January?

Olivier Ntcham is the subject of growing interest from Europe ahead of the January transfer window with AS Roma, Valencia and Sporting Lisbon all linked with the Frenchman. However, his price tag may put some teams off buying the Celtic midfielder. (Various)

King: We're on a par with Celtic

Outgoing Rangers chairman Dave King has claimed that Rangers are now on a par with Celtic on and off the park and therefore will not sanction the sale of Alfredo Morelos in January. (The Scotsman)

No Morelos sale - even for £40m

Dave King says he "can't imagine a circumstance" where Rangers would sell star striker Alfredo Morelos, adding: "I’ve said to the manager, if you get [offered] £25 million for him, £30m, I wouldn’t sell him. You make your decision. I don’t want money in the bank. We’re here to win league titles. If they were offered £40m and the manager came to me, my instinct would be to keep him." (The Scotsman)

Stokes on the move - again

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes is on the lookout for his fifth club since January 2018 after the Irishman was released early from his contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor. (Evening News)

Celtic fans 'could miss two Old Firm games'

Celtic supporters' group the Green Brigade could miss the Betfred Cup final and the Old Firm clash at the end of next month - after claiming the club is withholding the group's ticket allocation for all games until further notice. (The Scotsman)

Sergio: Hearts need a boss quickly - but it won't be me

Paulo Sergio today advised Hearts not to delay appointing a new manager with Murphy’s Law at play in Gorgie. The Portuguese, currently coaching the Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun, believes anything that can go wrong will go wrong with Hearts managerless and joint-bottom of the Premiership. But, he said, he won't be applying for the job after failing to get an interview in 2017. (Evening News)