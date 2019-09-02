Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic agree fee for Greg Taylor, Liverpool accept Rangers' £7m Kent bid - player now in talks with club, Uefa charge against Parkhead club, Broadfoot exits Killie

Transfer deadline day, the day after an Old Firm clash. What wonderful timing as Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and more all look to do business, both in terms of transfers out and in.

The Ibrox club have been linked with an audacious move for a Premier League midfielder but it is likely business in Govan will revolve around the players leaving. At Parkhead, Neil Lennon is expected to bolster his side but there could be a significant departure in Neil Lennon. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more.