'Tories not welcome' - Celtic fans aim banner at Rod Stewart during Hibs game after singer's backing for Boris Johnson

Celtic fans unveiled a banner aimed at celebrity fan Sir Rod Stewart after the singer congratulated Boris Johnson on his re-election as prime minister.

The veteran singer tweeted on the morning after the election to thank fans after his tenth album topped the music charts. In the social media post, he also mentioned Mr Johnson and congratulated him on securing a majority on December 12.

"Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas. Well done Robbie, well done Boris, no hard feelings Pete Townshend! - Rod xxx," he said.

Sir Rod, who is a passionate Hoops fan and attended the Betfred Cup final, quickly came under fire from Celtic fans, Scottish nationals and non-Tory voters, and at the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibs at Parkhead, the Green Bridgade supporters group held up a banner making their feelings known.

"Tories not welcome. F*** off Rod," read the two-part message.

The Celtic fans' group is well known for their pointed messages and slogans and in the past have aimed banners at the SNP, the police, the Scottish Government, the Celtic board, former manager Brendan Rodgers, Italian side Lazio and rivals Rangers.