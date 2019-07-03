Tom Rogic to Zenit St Petersburg: No bids for Australian, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon

There have been no bids for Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, despite Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg being linked with a £9 million move.

The reported interest emerged late on Monday, but Hoops boss Neil Lennon insists the 26-year-old is going nowhere.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Lennon said: "I haven’t heard anything and there have been no enquiries. It’s just speculation at the moment, as far as I’m concerned.

“He is a good player and I want to keep all of my good players. He’s not fit yet, but, hopefully, he’ll join the group at some stage next week.”

Rogic was linked with a move to the English Premier League on the back of his performances for Celtic under Brendan Rodgers but signed a new five-year deal in May of last year.

However, the playmaker was originally signed for Celtic by Lennon in 2013, and the Northern Irishman gave the Australian international the nod for the Scottish Cup final starting team ahead of Olivier Ntcham, despite Rogic's injury worries.

He won't play any part in the Hoops' opening Champions League qualifier against FK Sarajevo next week after sustaining an ankle injury in the closing stages of last season, but is expected to return to action in the coming weeks.