Timothy Weah could miss Scottish Cup final amid selection dilemma

Timothy Weah faces a club v country dilemma after being named in the USA Under 20s World Cup squad.

The Celtic loan star from PSG was included in the 21-man squad for the Finals this summer in Poland by manager Tab Ramos.

But their opening match is the day before the Scottish Cup Final against Hearts at Hampden when the USA entertain Ukraine in Bielsko-Biala.

The tournament is not part of the official FIFA calendar meaning Celtic, or PSG, are under no obligation to release him to the squad.

And the player and both his clubs must now decide what the best option is for the 19-year-old.

Celtic faced a similar situation two years ago when loan star Patrick Roberts opted to miss the Under 20s World Cup with England in South Korea.

He chose to play in the Scottish Cup Final with Brendan Rodgers’ side as they defeated Aberdeen 2-1 in the Final.

USA football bosses had to decide whether to include Weah in the Under 20s World Cup or the Gold Cup later this summer.

But they opted to go for the tournament in Poland.

Now Weah faces a similar choice for the showpiece Hampden showdown with Celtic going for a historic Treble Treble.