Three-game ban for Celtic's Ryan Christie after serious foul play against Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Celtic's Ryan Christie has been hit with a three-game SFA ban after a tribunal ruled he was guilty of violent conduct against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the Old Firm game at Celtic Park on 29 December.

It appeared that Christie grabbed the Colombian in the groin area during the second-half of his side’s 2-1 defeat.

He was charged by the SFA and an independent tribunal handed out the punishment this afternoon.

The case was taken up by the SFA compliance officer after the incident, deemed to have been a sending off offence by the tribunal, was missed by match referee Kevin Clancy.

The 24-year-old Scotland international was also sent off against Livingston earlier in the season which has resulted in an additional game being added to the ban.

He will miss Celtic's Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle on 18 January, the Premiership match against Kilmarnock four days later and the home league match against Ross County on 25 January.

Christie has recently undergone surgery on a groin injury and is not expected to be fit until the end of the month.