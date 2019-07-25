This is why Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was substituted in the first half against Nomme Kalju

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was replaced during the first half of the Hoops' 5-0 win over Estonian champions Nomme Kalju last night, with the Belgian defender failing to last the 90 minutes for the second time in three Champions League appearances.

The former Rapid Vienna man received treatment on the park last night but didn't appear to be carrying an injury. He was replaced by Mikey Johnston after 37 minutes.

However, the 24-year-old should be fit for Celtic's next match after it emerged the Antwerp-born player was not injured.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, presenter Richard Gordon clarified why the defender was taken off in the first half.

“Bolingoli was unwell," Gordon revealed.

"He had taken unwell on the park, so that won’t be long-term. That’s usually a 24-hour thing, he should be fine.”