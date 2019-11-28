This is how Celtic's stunning £130m team could look in five years time - according to Football Manager 2020

The latest edition of Football Manager - destroyer of weekend plans, ambitions to learn a new language/musical instrument, and in some severe cases, marriages - is now up and running, and we've had some fun getting to grips with the new version.

Simulating five years down the line, we've had a look at how Celtic shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks the Hoops' starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future...

My word, we're off to a flyer. The England international left Stoke City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and joined Celtic for a hefty 10.25m. However, a moneyed Wolves are said to be after him...

Now a fully-fledged Scotland international, Ralston has blossomed in a quality full-back. His fitness stats are a real blessing too, and have seen him play relentlessly since breaking into the side in 2020/21.

Snapped up from Swansea City in 2020, he's been bossing the Hoops' defence with aplomb. A fine piece of business.

The central defender, now 32, ended a lengthy spell with Brighton after they were relegated in 2023, and is going down a real treat at Celtic Park.

He's now worth a tasty 12m, and has worked hard to earn a regular starting spot. He's one of the club's top earners too, on 44k per-week.

A force to be reckoned with in midfield, the Irishman joined Celtic after becoming frustrated with Derby's inability to get beyond the Championship playoffs.

As free transfers go, this is a bit of a beauty. New Everton boss Luciano Spalletti came in and spent big, tossing away their homegrown star for Toni Kroos. Davies is a fresh signing heading into the 2024/25 season.

After getting an absolute fortune for Odsonne Edouard, Celtic ploughed the bulk of it into acquiring the Chelsea man in 2023. He's mullering the Scottish Premiership so far, it's fair to say, and is the club's top earner by some way.

Another Celtic youngster to rise through the ranks, Johnston made the switch to the opposite wing, and bagged 17 goals and 12 assists in the 2023/24 season - seriously impressive numbers.