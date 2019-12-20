'They sent us an offer and showed huge interest' - Slovan Bratislava chief claims Celtic submitted bid for Andraz Sporar

Celtic have denied claims they submitted a bid for Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar, despite the Slovakian club's general director claiming the Hoops had showed 'a huge interest' in the 25-year-old.

In comments posted on the club's website, Ivan Kmotrik insisted there had been contact from Celtic along with several other European clubs.

He said: "We are in touch not only with Celtic. There is interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal or Belgium.

"There is already huge interest and we expect that even more clubs will submit offers in January."

However, Neil Lennon dismissed talk linking the Parkhead side with Sporar, insisting there was "nothing" in the reported interest.

Sporar, who is contracted to the reigning Fortuna Liga champions, signed for the club from Basel in January 2018 for £1.1 million - but Slovan are looking for a fee several times their original outlay if they choose to sell next month.

Kmotrik, hinting that his club had already turned down an offer four times his original price, added: "I think that Andraz's value is much higher. I can't imagine selling him for a fee lower than €7 million or €8 million.

"We already received big offers during the summer transfer period, but Sporar stayed with the club. If he had left during the summer, it would have been the biggest transfer in Slovakian history.

"Now, clubs are offering even bigger fees than in the summer."

Sporar scored five goals during the Europa League group stage and has so far hit 20 goals in 26 games, helping Slovan to a ten-point lead at the top of the Slovakian top flight.

Kmotrik continued: "His value increased a lot during the last month. With his performance in the Europa League group games, he showed that he has the qualities for European football."