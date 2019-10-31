The stats which highlight Celtic and Rangers' superiority in the Scottish Premiership - which teams have dropped the most points from winning positions?
The difference between sides losing points and holding on to wins from leading positions is quite stark in the Scottish Premiership.
One side in particular could be challenging for the title if it wasn't for leading leads slip when getting in front. Three of the league's 12 teams have not dropped any points from winning positions, while four are out in front with a tendency to throw away points. Scroll through and see how each team has fared when taking the lead.
1. Hibernian - 13 points
Failed to hold onto a lead on six occasions in the league.