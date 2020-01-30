Celtic

The Scottish Premiership clubs with the most player loyalty - ranked in order

Loyalty is a two-way street in football. Players are loyal to clubs by signing contract extensions and ignoring interest from elsewhere. Clubs are loyal to players by showing patience with struggling talents and committing to improving rather than immediately replacing.

Ticketgum.com has analysed data from the CIES Football Observatory to learn which Scottish Premiership clubs generate the most loyalty.

42.1 average months played

1. Celtic

SNS
other
39.4 average months played

2. Hibs

SNS
other
32.8 average months played

3. Aberdeen

SNS
other
29.9 average months played

4. St Johnstone

SNS
other
