The potential Scottish Premiership fixture issue that's sure to frustrate Celtic

Celtic could be forced into playing two scheduled home games away from Celtic Park as the SPFL faces a post-split fixture headache.

At present, the champions will have played every side in the top half of the Scottish Premiership away from home twice prior to the split, meaning they'd be due to face every one of Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Livingston and Hibs at their home ground.

League leaders Celtic could fall victim to a fixture quirk. Picture: SNS

Ideally, clubs would play opponents in the their half of the split twice at home and twice away over the course of a season, though sometimes a game has to be changed in order to get as close as possible to a 19-19 split between home and away fixtures.

It looks like that will be the case for Neil Lennon's men, who will be due 21 home games and only 17 away at present - an option the league are unlikely to go for.

Derby matches, such as the Old Firm contest, are typically prioritised and kept as they are, so it would be very unlikely they'd have to travel to Ibrox for a third occasion in the league.

However, the Hoops are unlikely to be enamoured with the idea of travelling to the likes of Aberdeen or Hibs rather than one of the also-rans in the bottom six.

To avoid any potential controversy, SPFL chiefs will be hoping that two of the current top-six clubs drop out prior to the split after the weekend of Saturday 4 April.