The incredible feat which shows Celtic ace leading European football

Have your say

Last week Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed the Celtic player who he wants to build his team around.

READ MORE: Neil Lennon reveals the indispensable Celtic player he is building his squad around



Callum McGregor played an incredible amount of football. Picture: SNS

To the surprise of no one it is Callum McGregor.

Lennon said: "He’d be probably the last one I’d want to leave, along with a couple of others, or even be unsettled at this stage. He’s pivotal to what we want to do going forward.

"Callum's just brilliant. He’s just absolutely brilliant. The more he churns them out the more people take him for granted but I don’t take his performances for granted."

The midfielder has developed into one of the best Scottish players around, important for both club and country.

His importance was laid bare by stats revealed by Spanish newspaper Marca.

No player played more minutes in European football last season than the McGregor.

The Celtic ace played 5,894 - 75 more than Ajax' Daley Blind who was in second place.

In addition, only two players made more appearances across world football than the 26-year-old's 69 - Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Monterrey's Jesus Gallardo.

The stats only emphasise the quality McGregor possesses, to maintain a high level across 69 games is a incredible feat.