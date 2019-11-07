The huge and impressive Celtic support at the Stadio Olimpico for Lazio Europa League clash

Have your say

Celtic's travelling support in Rome's Stadio Olimpico is quite the picture.

Officially 8,000 are in the stadium to back Neil Lennon's men against Lazio in the Europa League with thousands more having travelled.

The Italian side have been hit with a partial stadium closure following racist abuse from fans during a Europa League fixture with French side Rennes.

Yet, that has not dulled the atmosphere in the Italian capital, aided by the huge band of Celtic fans.

A picture taken by The Athletic writer Kieran Devlin highlights the sheer numbers and colour of the travelling support.

Celtic fans created a raucous atmosphere in the previous match between the sides last month as Lennon's side came from a goal down to win 2-1.

However, it has been a difficult time for the Celtic support in Rome with two being stabbed in an Irish bar in the city by masked thugs.

READ MORE: Celtic transfer latest: Bundesliga side rival Hoops for international star | Championship ace scouted?