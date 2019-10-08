The host of European giants keen on Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele

Have your say

The list of clubs keen on Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele reads as a who's who of European elite.

The 16-year-old is recognised as one of the most highly-rated players in European football.

That is seen by the level of clubs interested in the attacker.

Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain want the teenager, as do a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The Gunners, according to The Sun, could look to jump to the front of the queue with boss Unai Emery undergoing a rebuild of the club with youthful talent.

Yet, Dembele, who made his first-team debut on the final day of last season against Hearts, is contracted until 2021.

The London-star is yet to decide his international future having played for both England and Scotland at youth levels.