The Celtic deal which will land them a bonanza if Hearts sell £2m-rated star

Celtic are in line to make a significant sum of money if Hearts sell teenage superstar Aaron Hickey.

The defender has attracted interest from Premier League duo Manchester City and Southampton with reports of a £2million move in January.

If that were to be the case Celtic would be due 30 per cent of the fee, according to the Scottish Sun.

The 17-year-old swapped the Parkhead club for Hearts in the summer of 2018. Yet, the Tynecastle club did not pay compensation, instead the Scottish champions requested that a sell-on clause be agreed to instead.

In a little over 12 months Hickey has become an integral part of the Hearts first-team despite having to wait until late last season for his debut before being handed a start in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic where he excelled and piqued the interest of clubs in England.

He has continued his fine form into this campaign, playing left-back, right-back, centre-back and wing-back and scored the winner in the Edinburgh derby last month.

Hearts are keen to tie the player down on an improved deal with his current contract expiring in 2021.