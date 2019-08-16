‘The Callum McGregor situation wasn’t the reason Celtic lost to Cluj’ - Neil Lennon’s view

For Celtic supporters, the hurt and disappointment of their club’s latest Champions League failure will linger for some time.

But for Neil Lennon, it is already ancient history. While the Celtic manager was willing to reflect upon the fall-out from Tuesday’s tumultuous 4-3 defeat at home to Cluj when he faced the media yesterday, he is determined not to let it undermine the progress of a team he insists his club’s fans should be enthused about.

Lennon was in a strikingly measured mood as he handled the inquest into a result which left many among the Celtic support in a ferment of indignation.

As the ‘treble treble’ winners prepare to start their defence of the Betfred Cup with a home tie against Dunfermline this afternoon, Lennon remains immovably upbeat about the prospects of continuing success this season.

“Tuesday was a bitter blow, because I wanted Champions League football as much as anybody else, but we are over it,” he said. “I am excited about this team, despite losing to Cluj. Domestically, it’s certainly the best start I have ever made as a manager. Albeit it’s only two league games but we had also been very good in the other European games.

“We just had one bad half of football against Cluj and it’s cost us. We need to analyse it and look at where we went wrong and improve on it.

“There is a little bit more hysteria these days when you have a bad result. So you have to keep a level head and a sense of perspective.

“The analysis of the game is that we didn’t play well in the first half and then were outstanding in the second half. We got ourselves in the lead twice and then just gave Cluj oxygen, particularly at 2-1 when we were pretty rampant. So we have to marry the two halves together more.

“I think we have the makings of a very good team here. Up until Tuesday, we were all delighted with the start we had made. This is a setback – we have to lick our wounds, come back and keep improving because we still have a bit to do. There are fine lines. Everything in football can flip very quickly. Things can be going well and it can go the other way. Obviously we’ve had the two days of hysteria and vitriol, which you have to accept.

“When we were winning 7-0 and 5-2 in the league, I wasn’t saying this is the greatest team in the world. I was happy, but not too happy. Now we are out of the Champions League it’s a huge body blow, but you can’t let it fester.

“We have to move forward to the other competitions we are involved in. While you may be down and feeling sorry for ourselves for a couple of days, there is a lot still to aim for. As I say, I am excited about this team. There’s real talent. For half an hour on Tuesday, some of the football was breathtaking.”

Lennon, left, is dismissive of suggestions his team selection, which saw influential Callum McGregor moved to left-back, was the key factor in Celtic’s elimination from Europe’s premier competition.

“I understand people wanting to look at the Callum McGregor situation – that wasn’t the reason we lost the game,” added Lennon. “It didn’t really have a huge bearing. He set up the first goal, he almost scored in the second half. He played quite well.

“In terms of being on top of the game, we were 2-1 and 3-2 up in the second half. At that stage the selection is justified. I can understand people wanting to have a stick to beat me with in terms of team selection, but, while I’m not huge on stats, we scored three goals at home which I would have taken before the game.

“We had 20-odd attempts at goal and dominated possession. As a manager, you particularly look to attempts at goal, because that’s when you know it is working. The psychology of the game is that we were flat or a little bit passive in the first half, which is not what we want from the team.

“We analysed it this morning for 15 minutes and let the players see for themselves what we are looking for. We are looking for a lot more, especially in the first half. At Celtic Park on a European night, we have to be at full throttle.”

Lennon will make changes for the visit of Dunfermline with Scott Bain, who suffered a hand injury against Cluj, replaced in goal by Craig Gordon. Summer signings Christopher Jullien and Boli Bolingoli will also return after being left on the bench in midweek.