The 5 teams Celtic could face in the Champions League first qualifying round

Celtic have discovered the five teams they could potentially face in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Sarajevo are one of the possible opponents.

Uefa have revealed the possible opponents in Tuesday afternoon's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

There are not familiar names from recent years of qualifying with teams from Malta, Bosnia, Georgia, Albania or Montenegro.

So, just who are the teams?

Valetta (Malta)

Sarajevo (Bosnia)

Saburtalo (Georgia)

Partizani (Albania)

Sutjeska (Montenegro)

The draw will take place at 1.30pm.