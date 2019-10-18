The 27 Scottish Premiership stars who've played every minute this season - including one Celtic and two Rangers heroes

In these days of three substitutes, squad rotation and injury-prevention measures it's no longer as common to see players play the entire season without missing a single minute. No player in the top flight managed it last term. Declan Gallagher got the closest, featuring in all but five minutes for Livingston.
So who will earn the honour this year of the Scottish Premiership's Mr Ironman? We're only eight weeks into the campaign but the list is already down to 27 candidates . We'll keep check with the runners and riders throughout the season to see who is the last man standing.