Celtic's Callum McGregor was the latest to drop out after being subbed off in the win over Ross County at the weekend. We'll keep check with the runners and riders throughout the season to see who is the last man standing.

1. Laurentiu Brnescu (Kilmarnock) The goalkeeper arrived this summer from Juventus.

2. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) The midfielder is in his third full season in the Fir Park first-team.

3. Zander Clark (St Johnstone) The goalkeeper has been with the McDiarmid Park club for over a decade.

4. Murray Davidson (St Johnstone) The midfielder originally moved to Perth from Livingston in 2009.

