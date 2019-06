From goalkeepers at the bottom to those at the top there was plenty of competition, especially with the Old Firm both having two very capable players for the position. Scroll through to find out the best goalkeepers in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast. Find out in more depth why each player was chosen - From McGregror to Marciano - the 12 best goalkeepers in the 18/19 Scottish Premiership analysed.

1. Zdenek Zlamal (Hearts) - 12th The Czech started the season well but regressed and was dropped. Regained No.1 spot and produced an excellent display against Celtic. Third-most saves in the league.

2. Trevor Carson (Motherwell) - 11th Season came to a premature end after he was diagnosed with DVT. Earned enough credit with his performances last season to warrant a place. His replacement Mark Gillespie impressed.

3. Wes Foderingham (Rangers) - 10th Lost his place to Allan McGregor. Another who has performed to high standards in recent seasons to deserve a place. Still one of the best in the league but likely to move on.

4. Ofir Marciano (Hibs) - 9th Missed most of the first half of the season. Immense at times after the winter break. Stupendous stop v Dundee and excellent in draw with Celtic.

