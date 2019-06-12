The 12 best centre midfielders in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership
Who were the best centre midfielders during the past Ladbrokes Premiership season?
Another list which was populated with talented players which meant some had to miss out, including Hibs' Stevie Mallan, Arnaud Djoum of Hearts and Celtic Olivier Ntcham. Scroll through to find out the best centre-backs in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast.
1. Ryan Jack (Rangers) - 12th
The former Aberdeen captain was one of Steven Gerrard's key men in the team's spine. Provided the base to build from in midfield.