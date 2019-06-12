The 12 best centre midfielders in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership

Another list which was populated with talented players which meant some had to miss out, including Hibs' Stevie Mallan, Arnaud Djoum of Hearts and Celtic Olivier Ntcham. Scroll through to find out the best centre-backs in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast.

1. Ryan Jack (Rangers) - 12th The former Aberdeen captain was one of Steven Gerrard's key men in the team's spine. Provided the base to build from in midfield.

2. Scott Brown (Celtic) - 11th Celtic played some of their best football without their captain but continues to play such an influential role mentally within the team.

3. Glen Kamara (Rangers) - 10th After a really disappointing first half of the season at Dundee, the Finnish international made a name for himself in the Rangers midfield with a number of composed displays.

4. Tom Rogic (Celtic) - 9th A frustrating season, missing a large chunk through injury. Couldn't quite replace Ryan Christie towards the end of the season. With such talent he should be a lot higher.

