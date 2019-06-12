.

The 12 best centre midfielders in the 2018/19 Scottish Premiership

Who were the best centre midfielders during the past Ladbrokes Premiership season?

Another list which was populated with talented players which meant some had to miss out, including Hibs' Stevie Mallan, Arnaud Djoum of Hearts and Celtic Olivier Ntcham. Scroll through to find out the best centre-backs in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast.

The former Aberdeen captain was one of Steven Gerrard's key men in the team's spine. Provided the base to build from in midfield.

1. Ryan Jack (Rangers) - 12th

Celtic played some of their best football without their captain but continues to play such an influential role mentally within the team.

2. Scott Brown (Celtic) - 11th

After a really disappointing first half of the season at Dundee, the Finnish international made a name for himself in the Rangers midfield with a number of composed displays.

3. Glen Kamara (Rangers) - 10th

A frustrating season, missing a large chunk through injury. Couldn't quite replace Ryan Christie towards the end of the season. With such talent he should be a lot higher.

4. Tom Rogic (Celtic) - 9th

