Teemu Pukki reveals reason behind his disappointing time at Celtic

Former Celtic striker Teemu Pukki has admitted that he failed to succeed at Parkhead because Scottish football was more difficult than he expected.

The Swede signed for Celtic in 2013 but only managed seven goals in his one full season at the club. Pukki has since turned heads in the English Premier League after four goals in his first two games for Norwich City.

Speaking to Chris Sutton he said he expected Scottish football to be 'easier' than it was: "I got the call, 'Celtic want you'. And I knew Celtic were a top, top team. I thought it would be much easier than it was. It was quicker than I thought. When you got the ball, there was always a defender at you."

Asked by Sutton, for the Daily Mail, if it affected his confidence, he agreed. "Absolutely. It is hard when you think you can do better, but things just aren't working out."

After Celtic, Pukki moved to Denmark's Brondby, before transferring to Norwich in 2018. His 33 league goals last season propelled the Canaries into the top flight.

