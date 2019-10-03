Target responds to Rangers link, ex-Celtic ace returns to club, Morelos 'will fill Falcao's boots', Steven Naismith Hearts update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Inverness, Rangers, Scotland national team and more in today's round-up
1. Shankland: I wasn't close to Gers move
Lawrence Shankland has denied he was close to joining Rangers this summer, despite his then manager Ian McCall suggesting otherwise. (Daily Record)
2. Gerrard hands Henchoz Swiss role
Steven Gerrard has enlisted the help of former Liverpool team-mate and ex-Celtic defender Stephane Henchoz, now in charge at FC Sion, as Rangers take on Young Boys tonight. (The Sun)
3. Morelos: Let me fill Falcao's boots
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has vowed to step into Falcao's sizeable boots after earning a recall to the Colombia squad. (Various)
4. Hecky's Hampden date
Paul Heckingbottom has been hit with a notice of complaint following his red card against Celtic and faces a Hampden hearing with SFA beaks. (Evening News)
