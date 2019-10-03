Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Target responds to Rangers link, ex-Celtic ace returns to club, Morelos 'will fill Falcao's boots', Steven Naismith Hearts update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Inverness, Rangers, Scotland national team and more in today's round-up

Lawrence Shankland has denied he was close to joining Rangers this summer, despite his then manager Ian McCall suggesting otherwise. (Daily Record)

1. Shankland: I wasn't close to Gers move

Steven Gerrard has enlisted the help of former Liverpool team-mate and ex-Celtic defender Stephane Henchoz, now in charge at FC Sion, as Rangers take on Young Boys tonight. (The Sun)

2. Gerrard hands Henchoz Swiss role

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has vowed to step into Falcao's sizeable boots after earning a recall to the Colombia squad. (Various)

3. Morelos: Let me fill Falcao's boots

Paul Heckingbottom has been hit with a notice of complaint following his red card against Celtic and faces a Hampden hearing with SFA beaks. (Evening News)

4. Hecky's Hampden date

