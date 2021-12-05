Tam Courts admits it’s a “tricky” period but backs Dundee United to bounce back after one win in seven

Dundee United manager Tam Courts (left) congratulates Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after the visitors' 3-0 win at Tannadice (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

United were well beaten at home by Celtic after suffering a reversal last midweek against Motherwell at Fir Park. They have won just once in their last seven outings.

Courts admits his side are enduring a sticky period after a strong start to the season. Their previous good work means they are still sitting in fourth place in the league. They welcome Livingston to Tannadice on Saturday.

“We’re just in a little moment just now where we have been very reliant on the same players to perform and perform admirably for us,” he said.

“We’re just in a moment where the squad is a bit stretched. We’re just having one of those tricky periods in a season but we’re calm, we’re focused, we know where we need to get to. It’s more about giving Celtic credit than actually looking at any failings we’ve got.”

United took a point against Celtic at Parkhead earlier in the season but were seriously second best on this occasion. First-half goals from Tom Rogic and David Turnbull put Celtic in command before half-time. Liam Scales added another after half-time.

“In Glasgow we passed the ball better, played through the pressure better and there was more bravery,” said Courts.

“Today, Celtic didn’t really have to do a lot to force us to turn over the ball as regularly as we did. That was frustrating. In order to play against any of the Glasgow teams, you’ve really got to have players on top of their game and be brave enough to play in and through pressure. Unfortunately, we were unable to do that.”

“We beat Aberdeen here in our last home game,” he added. “We have drawn away to Ross County and we have been beaten by Motherwell then Celtic again today. It’s quite a big game for us next week.

“It will be nice to get back to a full working week as opposed to three games in a week. There is a lot to be excited by.”