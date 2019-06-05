Talent-spotter 'will resist any attempt' to lure him back to Celtic

Celtic are set to lose out on bringing John Park back to the club, according to the Scottish Sun.

The former chief scout, responsible for signings such as Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama, has been rumoured with a return to Parkhead to once again team up with manager Neil Lennon.

Instead, it looks certain that Park will sign a five-year deal to become the new director of football at League One club Sunderland.

Celtic may look to tempt him before the deal is finalised, but Park is said to have his heart set on England's north east and will resist any attempt from his former employers to bring him back to Parkhead.

Park will be tasked with helping manager Jack Ross gain promotion back to the English Championship next term.

