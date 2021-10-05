Tackles like one on Rangers ace 'could go to court', Celtic labelled as 'middle of the road' by former Hoops star, Hibs 'have hindered' their own appeal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Ryan Porteous received a straight red card for a tackle on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo during Hibs' 2-1 loss at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

Hibs appeal Porteous red

Hibs have lodged an appeal against the red card shown to defender Ryan Porteous in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. Porteous was dimissed on the half-hour mark by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Joe Aribo. (Evening News)

Hanlon dismisses Gerrard claim

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon believes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is wrong to suggest Ryan Porteous needs to learn from past mistakes after being sent off at Ibrox on Sunday. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Tackles could ‘go to court’

Craig Levein believes it’s only a matter of time before reckless tackles on the football field, like Ryan Porteous’ sending off against Rangers, will end up in court after a player suffers serious injury from an opponent. (Daily Record)

McManus: Hibs didn’t help case

Tam McManus reckons Hibs have hindered their own chances of winning an appeal against Ryan Porteous’ red card as they weren’t strong enough in their backing of the player in their post-match comments. (Daily Record)

Nicholas: Celtic are ‘middle of the road’

Former Celtic ace Charlie Nicholas believes his old side are nothing more than “middle of the road” as he refused to be impressed by the 2-1 victory in Aberdeen, the club’s first away win in the cinch Premiership since February. (Daily Record)

McLeish accuses five clubs

Henry McLeish has accused the five clubs spearheading a review into Scottish football of pursuing their own agenda. Hearts, Hibs, Dundee, Dundee United and Aberdeen have set up an independent review with consultancy firm Deloitte to “identify additional revenue streams for the benefit of the game”. (The Scotsman)

Hearts ace has recall option

Taylor Moore’s Hearts loan deal runs until the end of the season but Bristol City have an option to recall the defender if they wish. The English Championship club can invoke a clause to cut the agreement short and take Moore back south during the January transfer window. (Evening News)

United evidence 'corroborates' Fuchs racism claims

Dundee United have evidence which 'corroborates' alleged racist language towards Jeando Fuchs. The club launched an investigation after an alleged racial slur was made by a Ross County supporter towards the Cameroonian midfielder during United's 1-0 win at Tannadice on Saturday. (The Scotsman)

